You have role to play in promoting national security – Hoteliers told

Hoteliers have been reminded of their key roles in enhancing surveillance with regards to attendance at their facilities as a tool of promoting safety and the overall security of the country.

They have therefore been tasked to keep proper records of attendance particularly foreigners and suspicious characters and report same to the Ghana Immigration Service or the Ghana Police for prompt actions.

Chief Inspector Mr Elijah Narh, the Second in Command of the Western Regional Immigration Directorate gave the reminder at the Director’s Forum for Regional Office of the Ghana Hotels Association in Takoradi in the Western Region.

He said the Immigration needed such key data to work with adding, “we all have a role in clearing our communities of bad nuts who might enter our communities for the wrong reasons”.

The meeting offered the Directors an opportunity to interact among themselves and forge ahead in positive areas that could improve the Association and the welfare of its members.

Dr. Edward Ackah, the National President of the Association said, he had received many concerns from members particularly on purported access taxes which were affecting businesses of small facilities, said the Association had engaged with duty bearers on the concerns and were waiting for positive response.

Again, the Association, he indicated, had initiated a court process to handle matters of royalties particularly with music used in such facilities which may lessen the financial burden of members

Nana Kaku Bul, the Western Regional Chairman of the Association said the post COVID-19 period had had massive slowdown in entries to facilities and there was the need for more cushioning on the part of government to avert business collapse.

“We have a difficulty in even maintaining our staff, coupled with the high cost of doing business among industry players and suppliers,” the Chairman added.