You Left A lot Of Mess – Coalition Of National Youth Organizers To Alan Kyeremanteng

We the Coalition of National Youth Organizers have chance on the News of the resignation of Mr Alan Kyeremanteng the former minister of trade and industries.

Whiles we believe that his resignation is long over, we are worried about the Mess he has Left behind and the incompetent manner of his resignation.

One of the key duties of the ministry of trade and industries which Mr Alan Kyeremanteng headed is *”The Ministry also ensures that Ghana derives maximum benefit from international trade relations and that domestic trade is conducted in a smooth and orderly manner”*

We want to state categorically that Mr Alan Kyeremanteng has failed in the quoted mandate.

Not only is the Ghanaian trader struggling in the international trading space but also in the domestic trading space.

The Ghanaian market has been invaded and being dominated by foreigners.

Again there is no smooth and orderly trading in the domestic space with outrageous disparities in prices of commodities affecting even basic commodities.

Ghana’s inflation stood at 12.37% in 2017 when Mr Alan Kyeremanteng took office as the trade minister, now the inflation rate has sky rocketed to 50.3% as of November 2022. How can any competent trade minister quit his job in the middle of such crisis without fixing the mess?

We the Coalition of National Youth Organizers were hoping that Mr Alan Kyeremanteng will account for in Detrails, the status of the One district, one factory which the Ghanaian tax payer has invested heavily in.

Mr Alan Kyeremanteng should have followed the example of his colleague cabinet minister and NPP flagbearer hopeful, Dr Akoto Afriyie, the minister of Food and Agriculture who justified, what he has done with the Ghanaian tax payers’s investment in the Planting For Food and Jobs, by aiding the ordinary Ghanaian to purchase food stuffs at affordable prices when they complained of high prices of local food stuffs.

Dr Akoto Afriyie achieved two things which is aiding the farmers to sell their produce to the final consumer at their own desired prices, and the consumer also buying directly from the farmer without a “Middle man or woman” at a reasonable price.

Couldn’t Mr Alan Kyeremanteng whose mandate includes “To collect, collate process, store and disseminate timely and accurate information for stakeholders” aide the Ghanaian consumer and trader (Wholesaler) to deal directly with the supposed completed One District, One Factory, to both make money for the government, the factories and affordable purchase by the consumer?

Why is Mr Alan Kyeremanteng a Key member of the much tauted “Economic Team” of the NPP government, (A Key Revenue generator Particularly foreign exchange for government) abandoning *ship, his Party in government, his colleague ministers and his President* at the time when the president has declare that the Economy of Ghana is in *Crisis?*

Mr Alan Kyeremanteng has left at a when the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) particular those in the Ashanti Region are complain of high cost of doing business and when the Ghana Association of Industries (AGI)are also complaining of alot of bottlenecks in doing business in Ghana.

Again Mr Alan Kyeremanteng is leaving at a time when there is a disconnection of communication between GUTA and AGI because we have openly heard The President of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Dr. Joseph Obeng, thrown a challenge to the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) to flood the Ghanaian market with Made-In-Ghana goods.

This challenge by the chairman of GUTA clearly shows that Mr Alan Kyeremanteng’s one district, one factory are not operational if exit at all, and the sad thing is that the few private existing Industries lack coordination and communication with the Ghanaian Trader.

Both scenarios show a big failure on the part of Mr Alan Kyeremanteng and the trade.