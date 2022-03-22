You Must Get The Right Mentors – Students Advised

Mr Daniel Arthur-Bentum, Socio-Economic Development Superintendent of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mines, has asked students to seek for the right people to mentor them in their career development.

He said the youth could add value to what they do and develop a good career if they got the right people to learn from them.

Mr Arthur-Bentum made the call at a leadership and mentoring seminar organized for students of the Obuasi Campus of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), at Obuasi.

It was organized by Dreams of Africa Youth for Change in collaboration with the Students Representative Council (SRC) to help empower the youth in the areas of leadership, personal development, economic growth and development.

The one-day seminar which was on the theme “Achieving ultimate potential, the role of education, mentorship and innovative interventions” formed part of series of leadership conferences lined up by Dreams of Africa Youth for Change, to prepare the youth for the greater benefit and attainment of a successful and progressive future.

Mr Emmanuel Owusu Nyamekye Administrative Director of the NGO said the seminar had over the years empowered and developed many young people to take leadership positions in their area of endeavor.

He said the organization would continue to inspire the youth especially students to hone their skills through mentorship programmes in schools, adding that, it was committed to extend the leadership and skills development programmes to universities across the country for students to learn from the experiences of distinguished members in the society.

Mr Nyamekye advised the students to maintain their push regardless of how strenuous things might get to have a fulfilled future.