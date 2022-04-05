You Ruin Your Life When You Resort To Vices To Survive Economic Hardship – Youth Told

Apostle Eric Essandoh Anim Otoo, General Overseer of The Lord’s Pentecostal Church International, has cautioned the youth not to resort to all forms of vices just to survive as a result of the nationwide economic hardship.

“If you are a young man or woman, and because of the economic hardship, you want to resort to all kinds of vices, you are going to ruin your life, and you will be the ultimate loser at the end of the day.

“So, I will encourage you all to trust in God, get closer to him, seek his grace and strength, and let God, the Almighty be your source of hope. He will not disappoint you. Even in scarcity, the Lord will provide for you,” he said.

Apostle Otoo gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, when the Church held a retirement service for the Ex-General Overseer, Apostle Richard Buafor, in honour of his legacies and achievements over the years.

He, however, said the youth needed a leadership that would give them hope and show exemplary conduct, adding: “So that they wont tell others to tighten their belt whereas theirs are loosened.”

The youth were also looking for opportunities that would give them the assurance that there was hope for the future, he said.

“If the leadership is able to give the youth hope, and the church also supports, then the youth would also work hard to develop themselves and acquire employable skills,” he added.

The General Overseer also suggested that the educational system be programmed in a manner that could prepare its products for the world of work and asked the youth to consider entrepreneurship as an option and refrain from depending on governments completely and always for their source of livelihood and solace.