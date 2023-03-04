YouDhat Sets to Shake the Industry with His yet to release EP

Fast raising Star known for AfroPop, Afrobeat and Hip-hop groove shot to Fame after His Blast Blowing Single ‘UNLOOKING’ which Featured TEE RHYME.

The song titled “UNLOOKING” went viral on the internet,most on our Airwaves and as many music lovers streamed and downloaded it.

Late last year He promised His lovely fans on his new EP project and yes! It’s done and ready to feed the Fans with Great Sensational Music with great Audiovisual contents.

After Speaking to His Management

Team at SMILE MUSIC GROUP and after listening to few of the Songs “we assured you of a great Art of Project.

Adding to that His Team will be Launching the EP where the Fans gets to Meet and Greet YouDhat and be the first to listen to the Project.

Kindly keep your fingers crossed and visit His Handles; IG: am_youdhat | Facebook: YouDhat | YouTube: YouDhat and other musical platforms YouDhat

As They are set to release artworks and dates for the release and EP Launch.