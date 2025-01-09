Young Apostles Distance Themselves from Controversial Remarks by Club Official

Ghana Premier League side Young Apostles have moved swiftly to distance themselves from controversial comments made by Samuel Anim Addo, a club official, regarding poor officiating in the league.

Anim Addo, a seasoned football administrator, recently took to social media to accuse referee Maxwell Hanson of being the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) “man for dirty works,” following allegations from Accra Lions concerning Hanson’s officiating during their 1-0 loss to Dreams FC.

In a further statement that has raised eyebrows, Anim Addo also claimed that the GFA had threatened to relegate Young Apostles after his outspoken criticism of the officiating standards in the league.

However, the club issued a public statement on the matter, seeking to clarify Anim Addo’s position and distance themselves from his remarks. The statement read: “Young Apostles wish to clarify that recent statements made by Mr. Samuel Anim Addo (Club Official/Member) on social media directed at the Ghana Football Association do not reflect the views or opinions of our club. We strongly disassociate ourselves from these comments and any sentiments therein.”

In response to Anim Addo’s allegations, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has charged him with misconduct, noting that his remarks on social media were damaging to the reputation of the league. The GFA’s Disciplinary Committee has given Anim Addo until Monday, January 13, 2024, to respond to the charges.

This controversy highlights the ongoing tensions surrounding officiating standards in the Ghana Premier League, with clubs and officials continuing to voice concerns over what they perceive as inconsistencies in match officiating. Young Apostles, in their effort to protect their image, have sought to make it clear that Anim Addo’s personal views do not represent the official stance of the club, at a time when football governance and transparency are under increasing scrutiny.