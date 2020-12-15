Joseph Awinongya Jr. has been honored again in the USA by USA Boxing, Illinois Association for becoming the 2020 National Silver Gloves Champion – Out of Sam Colonna Boxing, Chicago, IL. 11/12 – 95 LBS.

The certificate of recognition was signed by Shaun Tallon, President and Jimmy Goodman, Vice President.

Mr. Joseph Awinongya Sr, father of the young budding 13 year old boxer said his son is cut for greatness and he will continue to support him fully.

The skillful and talented technical boxer has already won 13 titles, and he is eager and daring for more honours.

He has won the hearts of many people in Ghana and the USA where he was born.

Recently, the Asamoah Gyan Foundation donated to him and according to sources many individuals and corporate entities want to associate with him.

He is being groomed for the 2028 Olympic Games, and world titles.