Joseph Awinongya Jr the exciting young fighter with 7 national boxing championships to his name has announced that he would like to become a nurse practitioner once he hangs his gloves up. He has already moved a step closer to his dream after being nominated for the Joliet Chamber Scholarship award.

Joseph Awinongya Jr has become one of the most exciting young boxers in recent times. The accomplished boxing prodigy who has received several honors over the years including being honored by USA Boxing, Illinois Association for becoming the 2020 National Silver Gloves Champion wanted to share some exciting news with his fans.

He has already taken the boxing world by storm and continue to make his family and fans proud.

On his future, the sensation wants to turn to medicine, after seeing the brave fight by nurses and doctors against the COVID19 Pandemic and seeing how the medical profession helps children who have contracted HIV at no fault of their own, wants to become a Nurse Practitioner.

The 13-year-old boxer who was recently admitted as an Early Entry College Student at Joliet Junior College has moved one step closer to his dreams, by becoming one of the most written about boxers of his generation.

He is currently on a scholarship search and has been nominated for the Joliet Chamber Scholarship award.

Joseph Awinongya Jr. has become an inspiration to young people, and hopes this news will encourage other young people to follow their dreams. Since the news broke, the boxer has received a great deal of support from his fans.

Some fans have commented that the young boxer continues to break the mold, and this latest news will help others to follow in his steps.

Although Joseph Awinongya Jr is concentrating on his studies and his future in medicine, it does not mean he has taken his eye off the ball for the 2028 Olympics. Joseph Awinongya Jr aims to win big at the 2028 Olympics and go on to win World titles before using his magic hands in the medicine world.

About Joseph Awinongya Jr

Joseph Awinongya Jr is a 7x National Champion, 2x Jr Olympic Champion, 1x USA Boxing Champion, 2x Silver Gloves National Champion. The talented kid is also venturing into acting.