Young civil servants to graduate on September 6

The third cohort of Emerging Public Leaders – Ghana (EPL Ghana) Public Service Fellows will on Tuesday, September 6, graduate from the two-year intensive Public Service Fellowship programme.

The graduation ceremony will be held in Accra for the 16 Fellows who have received mentorship and training in leadership and community services to continue their civil service careers and drive change in Ghana.

The Fellowship is a year-long professional development programme for high-achieving young public servants who have demonstrated a clear interest in and commitment to their career in Ghana’s civil and public service.

Touching on the essence of their training, Ms Juliet Adime Amoah, the Country Director, EPL Ghana, said: “The Civil Service in particular and the Public Service in general are at the core of growth and sustainable development in any given country.”

“Therefore, to see the passion for the public sector, which our Fellows have shown over this past year, is something that gives me great hope,” she said.

Ms Amoah said the EPL Ghana “values the drive of the Fellows, and we look forward to supporting them as they achieve significant and measurable change across the spectrum of the Public Service.”

Ms Elizabeth Ofori, Ghana Senior Programme Associate, EPL Ghana, said: “These Fellows have demonstrated great passion and resilience in these two years, and we are confident that with continued support, they would keep rising up to the task.”

She touted the contribution of the Fellows to national development, saying: “We know they will grow as young African leaders and continue to give their best in excellent service to the nation and continent at large.”

Following their graduation, the Fellows would join the Emerging Public Leaders Alumni Network to receive continuing support and mentorship as they pursue their career in the Civil Service and beyond.

Since its first cohort in 2018, the EPL Ghana has grown to include young Ghanaians from all the 16 regions.

Fellows and alumni have been placed in 24 government agencies including the ministries of Finance, Agriculture, and Parliamentary Affairs and the Office of the Vice President.