Young doctors advised to explore field of telemedicine

The Accra College of Medicine (ACM) has held its eighth matriculation, with a call on young doctors to explore the field of telemedicine for effective healthcare delivery.

Dr Mrs Kate Quartey-Papafio, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Reroy Electrical Cables, and Chairperson of ACM Financial Aid Board, said telemedicine, though not fully established in Ghana, was one of the modern trends utilised around the world, especially during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said the world was moving digitally and Ghana should use the social media platforms to explore medical interventions within academics.

“The need to change the social media focus is important because modern medicine provides the facility for surgeries to be done remotely using modern laparoscopic devices and tools, such that surgeries could be conducted on a patient whose doctor resides in another continent,” she stated.

Dr Mrs Quartey-Papafio challenged the young doctors to come up with digital innovation to improve the health system in Ghana and Africa before they completed their studies at the College.

She advised the matriculants not to let anything intimidate them into achieving less than their actual potential.

The ceremony was to officially welcome the Class of “2028” to the College.

Professor Afua Hesse, the President of the College, speaking on the ACM mandate and core values, admonished the matriculants to take advantage of the opportunities in the school to achieve their goals.

She explained that at ACM everything one goes through is a test of character.

“We are here to help you build your character with our values of integrity, passion, innovation, leadership, excellence, community service, and above all heart power, which are all attributes the Ghanaian public is looking for in their doctors,” she said.

Prof Hesse emphasised that character was not optional but sacrosanct to the future that God had planned, thus urged the matriculants to put up the best throughout their stay on campus and everywhere they found themselves.

“Character is like pregnancy, whatever you do will be exposed one day. You will all be committing to the Honor code. What you do with that commitment will show your character.”

“Let your good core values instilled by your parents and your religion endure. Focus on the consistent study. Last-minute cramming is doomed to fail.”