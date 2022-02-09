Young entrepreneur adopts Young Influencers as career coaching mentees

Young female entrepreneur and change maker, Maria Johana Yuorpor has adopted some members of Young Female Influencers –a community of young people– as mentees to providing them career and entrepreneurial mentorship.

This follows a mentorship session she held with members of the group on the occasion of her birthday celebration on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in Wa.

The young enterprising entrepreneur, being passionate about young people’s empowerment and development, devoted the day to providing instructive goal setting guidance which is most crucial to a person’s development, especially those in their youthful and formative years.

Part of the mentor-mentee relationship is the provision of business coaching to the mentees to help them develop their business ideas into established businesses.

Addressing the young people, she underscored the importance of goal setting in the life of an individual and thus, urged them to develop personal goals which are SMART (specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time bound) and strive to achieve same.

She guided the young people to set their goals, as well as drew their vision boards to enable them affirm and visualize the set goals towards their swift realization.

The CEO of the Mara consortium –Mara Foods, Mara Closet, and Beautiful Smiles Project– also drove the participants through career and entrepreneurial guidance to prepare them holistically to venture into their own businesses.

She asked them to be nosey and courageous to take up opportunities that come their way and also strive to create opportunities out of their environments.

The young influencers taken as mentees numbering about 10, filled with euphoria and gratitude, thanked the young entrepreneur for accepting to be their mentor.

They promised to giving off their best energies and meticulousness in learning best practices to be the best versions of themselves.

Meanwhile, icing on the cake for the day was a conviviality of friends and family coming together to celebrate with the young entrepreneur her birthday in a fascinating fashion.

The celebrant was showered with prayers, best wishes and goodwill messages from the plethora of banqueters as they wined and dined at the party.

With her wide expertise in entrepreneurship and youth development, Maria Johana Yuorpor has been a panel member to a myriad of youth dialogue sessions in the Upper West Region and beyond. She has also been speaker in many a youth fora, both in-person and virtual platforms. As a passionate and astute developer, she has also participated in a wide range of seminars in Ghana, Africa and the wide world.

She has developed a strong love and commitment to the empowerment and development of rural woman folks and young people as evidenced over the decades of her service life.