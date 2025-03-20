Young Excellence Music Awards (YEMA Awards 25) To Debut in Belgium

Belgium is set to host an electrifying night of music, talent, and celebration as the Young Excellence Music Awards (YEMA Awards 25) makes its highly anticipated debut.

Spearheaded by Emmanuel Ampaabeng, Founder and CEO of Westline Entertainment—the organizers behind Ghana’s renowned Western Music Awards—in partnership with Elvis Mugisha, CEO of Mugisha Entertainment, YEMA Awards 25 is dedicated to recognizing and celebrating the next generation of musical stars.

Event Details

📅 Date: Friday, May 2, 2025

⏰ Time: 10 PM

📍 Venue: The Claridge Event, Belgium

This maiden edition of YEMA Awards will spotlight emerging talents making waves in the music industry, offering a prestigious platform for rising stars to gain international recognition.

Attendees can look forward to show-stopping performances from some of the hottest up-and-coming artists, including Moutabwoy, Laioung, Bizzy Salifu, Infinity Music Worldwide, IdPizzle, SK Frimpong, Skales, Fayn, Myasima, Motown Priest, Black Coco, Lyco, Kojo Bronze, and many more. Expect a dynamic fusion of music, culture, and entertainment, as we celebrate the future of the industry.

Be part of this historic moment as we honor excellence, ignite creativity, and create opportunities for young artists to shine on the global stage.

For Sponsorship, Partnership & Ticket Inquiries:

🌐 Visit: www.yemaward.com

📞 Contact: +233 547 777 604/+32 47 28 76 7 67

Stay updated by following us on social media @yemusicawards.