Young Flame’s Hit Single “Side Chicks” Already Making Waves

Young Flame, also known as Blackstarx, has set the music scene ablaze with his latest hit single, “Side Chicks” Following the success of his previous chart-topping release, “V.i.P.,” Young Flame continues to push boundaries with his unique blend of Afrobeats and Afro Hip-Hop.

“Side Chicks” is an infectious anthem inspired by real-life experiences, infused with an exaggerated spin to enhance its enjoyment, humor, and relatability. Young Flame’s dynamic vocals and captivating beats have already captivated audiences, setting the perfect summer vibe.

“I wanted to create something that resonates with people and brings joy,” says Young Flame. “Life’s too short not to have fun, and ‘Side Chicks’ embodies that spirit. I’m thrilled by the early response and can’t wait for more people to groove to it!”

Produced by Rekx Beatz, and masterfully mixed by Joey, “Side Chicks” is already gaining momentum on streaming platforms. As fans eagerly await the official music video, Young Flame hints at more exciting projects on the horizon, including his upcoming album, “LIVE IN THE MOMENT.”

Reflecting on the creative process behind “Side Chicks,” Young Flame shares, “This song emerged during a challenging time in my life. It’s about staying focused and living in the moment, embracing the solo journey as an artist. The positive reception has been incredible, and I’m grateful for the support.”

“Side Chicks” by Young Flame aka Blackstarx is available now on all major streaming platforms. Like, comment, and share to spread the summer vibes, and stay tuned for more updates from Young Flame.