The World Youth Festival acted as a catalyst for meaningful collaboration among young influencers from diverse corners of the world. Following the festival’s conclusion, the International Association of Children’s Organizations (MIACO) will convene from May 30th to June 2nd, 2024, as part of the “Movement of the First” festival. This gathering will bring together over 100 participants representing various countries.

Leading the Ghanaian delegation at this conference is Madam Ziona Ayorkor Biney, the Head of Business Development and Innovations at the Ghana Russia Center for Commerce and Relations, and a member of the National Preparatory Committee. Joining her as delegates are Benjamin Kwame Addo from Adisadel College and Reginald Kwaku Gyasi Atrebi from Young Executive School. These young participants will actively engage in discussions spanning areas such as Tourism and Travel, Healthy Lifestyle, Sports, Culture, and Arts.

During a meeting of the Federation Council Committee on Science, Education, and Culture, Grigory Gurov, Chairman of the Board of the Movement of the First, announced significant strides in the development of an international children’s association. In a video message to participants, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his support for this initiative, emphasizing Russia’s potential to lead alongside other Children’s Organizations globally. President Putin underscored the paramount importance of love and children, highlighting their significance above all else.

In a note of appreciation to the Conference Organizers, John Aggrey, the National Preparatory Committee Chair for Ghana under the World Youth Festival, expressed gratitude for providing young people with the opportunity to explore beyond their geographical boundaries and strengthen efforts across government bodies and youth-focused organizations.

International Children’s Day, celebrated on June 1 in numerous countries including China, Poland, Romania, Hungary, Mongolia, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Lithuania, Moldova, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan, features various activities such as parades, concerts, and educational events aimed at promoting the well-being and rights of children. The day serves as a poignant reminder of the universal imperative to ensure that every child has access to education, healthcare, and a safe environment.