Young girls advised to embrace ICT studies

Ms Ruka Yaro Deliman, the Executive Director of Northern Girl Initiative has advised young girls to embrace Information Communication and Teachnogy (ICT) studies seriously in order to become future programmers who would assist to shape the country way farward in digitization.

She said girls should consider ICT to be a major element in their personal growth and development, staying informed and earning a living.

Ms Deliman gave the advice during capacity building ICT training for young girls in Tamale.

The traianing was organised by Northern Girls Initiative under the Young Techsters project in partner with Ghana Library Authority and PAMEPI, supported by US Embassy and Guzuli.

The one year Young Techsters project implemented this year aim was to provide access and use of ICT to Young both girls and boys in the Junior and Senior High Schools in the Northern Region.

The project is also to helps girls to over come gender discrimination tend to dominate the available ICT barriers.

Ms Deliman indicated that the training was to help dispel the negative perception that Science and Technology education was not meant for girls and also to ensure that ICT become part of the girls especially in the rural areas.

She stated that access to ICT can enable women to gain a stronger voice in their communities and also offer women flexibility in time and space, be of particular value to women who face social isolation.

She noted that empowering girls through ICT would help them to become future leaders in ICT in the country.

” Give girls access to Technology, the right tools and development will fellow”. Ms Deliman added

she mentioned that girls could play a big role in resolving poverty and making development gains through ICT.