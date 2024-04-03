Young Girls Asked To Abstain From Premarital Sex To Avoid Teenage Pregnancy, STDs

Source: Bretuoba Nana Kwame Marfo

An Achievement Award and Miss Akyem Adubiase Took Place In Akyem Adubiase In The Akyemansa District In The Eastern Region Of Ghana.

In an interview with the Queen Mother of Akyem Adubiase, NANA KONAMAH DAMPONG II, She advised the youth of Akyem Adubiase and the entire Ghanaians to prevent themselves from any disputes and violence during the 2024 general elections.

She also advises the young girls in Akyem Adubiase to prevent themselves from sexual intercourse so that they’ll not get pregnant in the youthful age so that they’ll be useful to their parents and the society. She also plead the D.C.E(HON. PAUL ASAMOAH), The M.P(HON. KOJO OPPONG NKRUMAH) and the Government to come in their aid to build Akyem Adubiase market for them.

She also complain about the bad network they have in the town.

Mr. Kwabena Nketiah who’s the Most Fashionate or Fashion Man in Akyemansa District also advises the youth not to use their money for Wee, Cigarettes, Cocaine, Indian Herbs etc but rather, they should use their money to establish business and also buy expensive clothes to wear so that they’ll look good at place they go.