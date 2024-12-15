Young Innovators Shine at Youth Innovation Circles Pitch Day

Three exceptional young innovators were celebrated for their entrepreneurial spirit and problem-solving skills at the Youth Innovation Circles (YIC) Pitch and Demo Day, hosted by Hapa Space in partnership with UNDP and the Mastercard Foundation.

The event, held on December 11 at the Golden Bean Hotel in Kumasi, recognized the creativity and vision of Ghana’s youth, who are addressing real-world challenges with innovative solutions.

Out of 12 finalists, Joshua Yeboah, a level 300 student from Kumasi Technical University, emerged as the top winner, claiming a GHC 10,000 prize for his Aboboya Electric Tricycle. This innovative solution aims to alleviate transportation challenges in rural communities. Yeboah’s vision is to build an affordable, environmentally friendly transport system to help farmers move goods from remote areas to market.

The first runner-up, Deyok Foods, was awarded GHC 7,000 for its innovative agro-processing solutions, while the second runners-up, Lois and Louisa Kyeretwie, co-founders of L & L Palace, took home GHC 5,000 for their contribution to local entrepreneurship.

The pitch session provided each finalist with five minutes to present their idea, followed by valuable feedback aimed at refining their business ventures.

During the event, Mr. Gideon Brefo, CEO of HapaSpace, shared insights into the YIC program, stressing the importance of young innovators creating job opportunities and driving sustainable development. He highlighted that the initiative is an essential tool in empowering Ghana’s youth to address local challenges.

Dr. Allen Anie, Chief Technical Adviser and Head of Experimentation at UNDP Ghana, praised the impact of innovation in addressing challenges, particularly in the agro-processing sector. He emphasized the importance of supporting innovative ideas from those closest to the issues.

Other speakers, including Mr. Albert Fritzel Abban of Pan African Savings & Loans and Mr. Daniel Tetteh-Wayo from GCB, provided valuable insights on financial opportunities available to micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs).

The event, organized under the Young Africa Innovates (YAI) initiative, continues to empower young Ghanaians to create innovative solutions, fostering positive change in their communities.

Reflecting on his victory, Joshua Yeboah expressed gratitude for the opportunity, sharing his vision of expanding electric transport solutions to benefit rural communities and improve economic access for farmers.