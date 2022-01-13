Young inventors urged not to be led by wealth acquisition

Scientist and virus tracking device Inventor, Dr Eric Ashalley, has encouraged young Ghanaian inventors to be inspired to provide solutions that will benefit humanity, and not wealth acquisition.

He said the mentality of providing service to people and not enthused about monetary gains, would make them achieve life-fulfilling gains and impact many lives across the world.

“To young innovators, we need to, not just look at innovations as means to wealth; it should come mostly with the passion and the want to help and assist and provide the service. That’s when you set in to accomplish tangible inventions,” he said in a media engagement.

Dr Ashalley, indicated that in the near future, there could be other forms of viruses that could be more contagious than coronavirus, “where we cannot send people to contact trace.”

However, he said, the country was endowed with young inventors who could help in developing devices that could help in detecting and tracking the viruses.

He noted for example that the virus tracking device that he had developed, could help detect variants of the coronavirus and assist in and tracking infected persons through an inbuilt Global Positioning System (GPS) and the database.

He said for young inventors to develop devices and other applications to meet future demands, there was the need to retool research institutions with the relevant equipment.

“There’s innovation all around us, but we need to look closely to the basic things around us… our institutions, from the primary schools to the universities should pay close attention to the very simple concepts and when they are thought and explained well, it can help the kids to cultivate the habit of wanting to innovate,” he said.

Dr Ashalley, added that: “It is not enough to have research institutes and research universities without the needed equipment. There are a couple of very good Ghanaians [inventors] and with a minimum set up, we can place the entire country on the [world] map.”

He, therefore, urged not only the government, but stakeholders, including Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), investors, and donor institutions to support inventors in the country.