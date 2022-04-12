Young Investors Network builds student knowledge on financial literacy 

As part of its contribution to building the financial literacy of young people in Ghana during the Global Money Week (GMW), the Young Investors Network (YIN) stepped out with innovative campaigns to train young people in some selected Junior High Schools in Accra.

These young ones from various schools in Greater Accra were trained on how to draw a budget, and prioritise savings with the little amounts they get from parents.

The Founder of YIN, Mr Joshua Mensah urged pupils to become disciplined financially by ensuring that their spending and savings conformed to the plans they have set towards achieving their monetary goals.

Mr Mensah said some 500 pupils were trained from selected schools during the Global Money Week. These schools included Christ Mission International School, My Vision Academy, Compassion school, St. Peter’s Anglican 1 JHS, Young Scholars Academy in Ofankor, Ghanaian Child School, and Richard Akwei Memorial School.

The Young Investors Network as part of its commitment to educate young people in Ghana has introduced some students to a financial game: ‘Shika Tse’, which helps them to prioritise their expenditure and savings.

This game sought to train young people on inhabiting a savings culture since there are needs and wants.

A Project Manager at YIN, Ms Lucrecia Mante-Bonsra admonished the young people to join the Network’s challenge dubbed: “Save a Cedi a Day Challenge,” which seeks to empower young people to save the least amount of GHS 1 every day.

She said it was necessary to practice simple finance and money management skills that could help youngsters to familiarise themselves with money and learn simple savings techniques to adopt good spending habits.

In explaining needs and want to the pupils, Ms Mante-Bonsra said it was important for young people to exactly know what they needed to survive and those things they could do without as this helps to properly align one’s finances.

She urged the young people to build their mentality for a successful life because their thoughts, beliefs, and attitudes were key determinants of everyone’s wealth potential.

The Global Money Week is an annual global awareness-raising campaign on the importance of ensuring that young people, from an early age, are financially aware and are gradually acquiring the knowledge, skills, attitudes, and behaviours necessary to make sound financial decisions and ultimately achieve economic well-being and financial resilience.

The 2022 GMW, which is the 10th edition, was globally held from 21-27 March 2022 on the theme: “Build your future, be smart about money”.