A young Liberian Artists, madam Grace Jametta Klon has urged Liberian citizens to sustained Liberia gospel music industry as it is done to other countries in the world.

Min. Klon, explained that eaher traveled in 2015 to Zimbabwe, Norway, Finland and France has given her the experience on how citizens are immensely contributing to Gospel music industry adding that same can be done in Liberia to improve our Gospel music industry.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with New Liberia on Thursday February 18, 2021, Minister Kloh narrated that when she was a little girl her dream was embarked on be lead as a singer, most especially in gospel music which started within a church in Monrovia, noting that as time went back she got involved into gospel music to help strengthen her Christian faith that she believes as a means of building Mama Liberia.

Moreover, Min. Kloh expressed optimism to form part of the Liberia Association Gospel Musical Artists (LAGMA) which is the umbrella organization of all Gospel Musician.

The young Liberian disclosed that she’s currently producing an audio and video title, “IT IS YOUR LORD and “THE STAR that is expected to be launched in the soonest possible time as part of her contribution to the development of Mama Liberia by preaching the word of God through music she intoned.

She however admonished Liberian as well as Gospel Musical Artists to demonstrate the good example of the Christian faith so the country can be on par with other Christian nations.

The Gospel musician further revealed that other artist around the world is far ahead not because of delightful but support from the country they hailed.

Meanwhile, Min. Klon, use the opportunity to call on the children of God to be faithful, committed, dedicated to the word of God as the end time is coming, stressing that we have to turn to God for our life..

Min. Kloh asserted that she is not ashamed of the gospel, because it is the power of God for the salvation of everyone who believes citing from the book of Proverbs 3:5- “trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding in all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths”she added.

“Not being changed by prayer is kind of life standing in the middle of a spring rain without getting wet. It’s hard to stand in the center of God’s acceptance and love without getting it all over you,” emphasizing that “In God’s eyes, a man who teaches one truth and nothing else is more righteous than a man who teaches a million truths and one lie” Min. Kloh concluded