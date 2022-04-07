Young MPs advised students to focus on studies and avoid drugs

Mr Elvis Morris Donkoh, President, Young Parliamentarians Forum, has advised students at West Africa Senior High School (WASS) to focus on their studies and avoid drugs.

Mr Donkoh, who is the Member of Parliament (MP) for Abura Asebu Kwamankese, said hard work and determination defined success therefore students must aim at these values to make it in life and avoid any advice urging them to use drugs to enhance learning.

He made these remarks when he led members of the Young Parliamentarians Forum on their first outreach programme at WASS.

The purpose of the outreach programme was to visit the students and sensitise them about the abuse of drugs and encourage them to focus on their academic work.

Mr Donkoh also commended the school for being disciplined for the last 20 years without any negative behaviour from the students to tarnish the high reputation of the school.

Mrs Betty Krosbi-Mensah, MP Afram Plains North and Vice President of the Forum, encouraged the female students to be up to the challenge because in her view the current female MPs were not adequate compared to the number of male MPs out of the 275 Members.

Other young MPs who interacted with the students included Mr Thomas Ampem Nyarko, MP Asuogyaman; Mr Yves Hanson Nortey, MP Tema Central; Mr Davis Opoku Ansah, Mpraeso and Mr Frederick Yaw Ahenkwah, MP Jaman North.

The young Parliamentarians touched on various aspects of Parliamentary issues within the Eighth Parliament and issues relating to Government business, stressing that Parliament existed to make laws and perform oversight responsibility of the Executive.

The students asked questions about the work of MPs, and responses were provided.

Dr Mrs Shine Ofori, Headmistress of WASS, thanked the MPs for their visit and words of encouragement to the students.

The MPs presented mineral water and assorted drinks to the school.