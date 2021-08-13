Young Nik Sets New Pace With “Enoch EP” Release

Ghanaian-Nigerian Afrobeat and hip-hop artist Young Nik after his earliest two hot singles “scared to love” and “focused” which gain him a max audience across DSPs is out with an extended play entitled “ENOCH”.

Young Nik with the unique and unpredictable talent is motivated by things happening in his life and surroundings as a whole.

The “Enoch-EP’’ is not just a vocal n sound to dance to.. but entertain, speak for individuals, and impact massively into their lives. The EP landed on No.1 Ghana iTunes Top 10 album charts and debuted on Apple Music’s Top 10 album charts.

“Enock EP” contains 6 song which will not only entertain the world but uplift, encourage and give you hope for a better tomorrow.