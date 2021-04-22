Young Patriots in Sissalaland has thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo for appointing Honourable Amidu Chinnia Issahaku as Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

A release signed by Fuseini Abdul-Fatawu, Acting President and Abass Musah Tonduogu, Acting Secretary of the Young Patriots, and copied to News Ghana read, “We the members of the Young Patriots in the Sissalaland wish to thank His Excellency, President Nana Addo, for appointing honourable Amidu Chinnia Issahaku into his government for the second time. This appointment we believe is the result of the excellent performance of honourable Amidu Chinnia Issahaku as the Deputy Upper West Regional Minister between 2017 to January 2021.

Just as we thank His Excellency the President, we also wish to Congratulate honourable Amidu Chinnia Issahaku on his new appointment as the deputy minister designate for Sanitation and Water Resources.

We the members of YOUNG PATRIOTS IN THE SISSALA LAND are highly delighted with the high level of trust President Nana Addo has in honourable Amidu Chinnia Issahaku leading to this appointment. The issue of sanitation has in recent times become one of the most critical areas in our country. In that regard, we urge honourable Amidu Chinnia Issahaku to support his immediate boss, the evergreen honourable Cecilia Abena Dapaah, and equally work collaboratively with the necessary stakeholders so as to improve the sanitation situation in the country. This we believe will further elevate the existing trust and confidence the president and the good people of the Sissalaland have in honourable Amidu Chinnia Issahaku.

The level of commitment, dedication, humility, selflessness and love for the grassroots by honourable Amidu Chinnia Issahaku during his tenure as the deputy Upper West Regional Minister are what many expect him to replicate in this his new office should he be granted approval by Parliament, In sha Allah.

We wish honourable Amidu Chinnia Issahaku well as he awaits his parliamentary vetting. Thank you once again Your Excellency, President Nana Addo, and Congratulations Hon. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku.

[Fuseini Abdul-Fatawu – Acting President, 0208377488

Abass Musah Tonduogu – Acting Secretary, 0208377521]”