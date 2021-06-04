Springboard Dialogue
Some selected young people drawn from the Northern Region have benefited from a career and life choice alignment show organised by the Springboard Road Show Foundation (SRSF) in Tamale.

It sought to enlighten participants on various opportunities that existed in the Ghanaian society and how to take advantage of such chances for their development.

It was dubbed; “Springboard Youth Dialogue”, and held on the theme, “Repositioning – Bouncing Back from COVID-19 and Finding Opportunities”.

It brought together policymakers, representatives of state agencies and institutions, and business experts among others.

Mrs Comfort Ocran, Executive Director of SRSF, urged the youth to see themselves as drivers of their destinies, and encouraged them to take-up initiatives that would help them become successful individuals.

She told the participants to explore various financial and self-employable skills options that existed in the country to improve on their living standards.

The Executive Director called on the youth to look beyond what the future holds and how they could leverage on the digital age to improve on their lives.

“The youth must believe in their core values and ethics as well as position themselves to embrace technology in order to help them have bright future”, Mrs Ocran added.

Mr Fuseini Abdul-Hafiz Kayaba, a Participant, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency in an interview on the side-lines, said he had been enlightened on the various opportunities in Ghana, and added that, he would take advantage of them to aid his personal development.

