Young people have many employment opportunities in cybersecurity space

Mr Alex Oppong, Head of Capacity Building, Cyber Security Authority (CSA), says there are many employment opportunities available for young people in the cyber security space.

He urged young professionals to study the provisions and structure of the National Cybersecurity Act, Act 1038, and identify areas they could develop their talents and interests in the value chain, such as security information officers, analysts and technicians.

“The law does not only enable skills development, but also spells out directives for certain jobs people have not considered,” he added.

Mr Oppong made these remarks at a stakeholder engagement with cybersecurity industry players and professionals on licensing and regulation with the Authority.

The event formed part of activities of the October 2022 National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

He urged players in the sector to be licensed and regulated by the Authority to be able to harness opportunities available in the space.

He said that this would also facilitate employment in the sector, where actors would have a more structured cybersecurity system to enable them recruit other professionals in the value-chain.

Mr Oppong said it would ensure that operations in the space were regulated and formalised in accordance with the National Cybersecurity Act.

He said the Authority was the enabler in the space and needed all stakeholders to come on board to drive improved and well-regulated cybersecurity practice.

He stressed that this would ensure that the practices of professionals met international standards and best practice.

“It is our commitment to regulate the industry thereby creating opportunities and jobs in the cybersecurity space,” he added. GN