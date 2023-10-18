Young people must be empowered as international ambassadors for BRI – Paul Frimpong

In 2013, China’s President, Xi Jinping, first officially announced the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). This has become a global initiative aimed at building critical infrastructures to create connectivity spanning the three continents of Africa, Asia, and Europe to facilitate greater global growth and development.

As of August 2023, 155 countries were listed as having signed up to the BRI. Nearly 75% of the world’s population and more than half of its GDP are represented by the participating nations.

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the BRI, and the forum has attracted over 4000 delegates from over 140 countries worldwide.

Speaking at the parallel session on ‘Youth Development and BRI’, Paul Frimpong, the Executive Director of the Africa-China Centre for Policy and Advisory (ACCPA), did not mince words, advocating for young people to be key stakeholders in the BRI initiative.

According to Mr. Frimpong, “for an initiative such as BRI, which seeks to accelerate shared growth and sustainable development around the world through enhanced connectivity, young people must be both active participants and significant beneficiaries”.