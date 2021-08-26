Young people need to be empowered in critical, creative thinking – Prof. Aheto

Professor John Bright Kobla Aheto, Council Member, Institute of Directors (IoD) – Ghana, has called for capacity building and empowerment of the youth in critical and creative thinking.

He said this would enable them to be well-positioned to fully participate in national decision-making.

Prof. Aheto said this on Wednesday at a webinar organised by the IoD on Critical and Creative thinking.

He said the educational system needed to adopt critical and creative thinking training to improve upon the intellectual capacity of students.

He said the training of the youth at such an early stage would improve their professional lives in the future and enable them to make well-informed choices and decisions which positively affects their growth.

“Our educational system has not trained people to be critical thinkers, who question the rationale and reasons of actions. Our culture does not encourage children to ask why, which need to be relooked at to improve creative thinking,” he added.

Prof. Aheto explained critical thinking as a “purposeful, self-regulatory judgement which results in interpretation, analysis, evaluation and inference as well as the explanation of conceptual, methodological or contextual considerations on which judgement is based.”

“Critical thinking is investigative and objective, whereas, creative thinking is generative and personal,” he added.

He said the quality of life depended on the quality of the thought process, adding that, shoddy thinking was costly, both in money and in the quality of one’s life.

Mr Rockson Dogbegah, President of the Institute of Directors-Ghana, reiterated the need for a relook at our educational and cultural norms which did not respond to contemporary challenges.

He advised young people to adopt critical thinking in their decision-making process as well as make well-informed choices.