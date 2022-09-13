Young prophets advised to be submissive

Archbishop General Dr George Slezer Ofori-Atta, Prelate/Primate, Council of World Bishop and Clergies, has advised young Ministers of the Gospel to submit to authority and learn from “fathers in the Ministry.”

“Recognise your fathers. To become a father, you first need a father to coach you. You should not expect your fathers to call before you come to them. And even when you do come to them, approach with one aim—to learn and practice what you learn. It is important to submit to the authority of your Fathers,” he stressed.

He gave the advice on Monday at a press briefing to commemorate the 40-year Ruby Jubilee of contemporary prophetic ministry in Ghana and launch of the Kingdom Legacy Awards 202

The event, to be held on Friday, October 28, 2022, at the National Theatre from 1200 hours to 2000 hours, will honour 30 “prophetic Fathers” in Ghana for their dedicated services.

The Archbishop advised fathers in the ministry to handle young ones with patience and see them through their difficulties.

He said honouring the Clergy was a good practice and encouraged others to work harder for God.

The Archbishop urged the youth to set themselves aside for God and shun behaviours that marred their relationship with God.

“Life without Christ is meaningless. Everybody must live a Christlike life and shun character traits that exalt them above the nature of Christ,” he said.

Apostle Dr Walter Saakwa-Mante, General Overseer, Faith Army Chapel International, said the lack of regulatory models by the Church had caused many challenges in their operations.

He said those challenges included pockets of corruption in the church leading to the loss of integrity.

Others are lack of effective mentoring within the Clergy and lack of crusades and aggressive soul winning activities.

However, he said the Church maintained an outstanding relationship with the communities and played a vital role in nurturing skills and talents.

“Over the years, the Church has managed the energy of the youth and provided them with direction. The Clergy space also made tremendous impact on the provision of social services.”

“The Church has provided guidance and counseling and leadership to the youth in our community. In my opinion, once the Church understands its corporate social responsibility, we can go further to provide employment to our youthful generation,” he said.

Apostle Dr Saakwa-Mante, also the Executive Chairman of the Governing council of Kingdom Legacy Awards Organisation, called on Government to develop an integrated plan to solve Ghana’s economic challenges.

He asked the Government to use domestic approach as a medium-term measure and develop the right monetary policies to “save” the Cedi.

The Apostle also called on the Gender Ministry to engage the Church to address the issue of streetism.