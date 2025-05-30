Young Rob and Lonzo Starr fuel the summer with new single ‘Cali Girl’

Like clockwork, Young Rob drops another jam primed for the summer. He unleashes ‘Cali Girl,’ a sultry ballad that transports listeners to the sun-soaked coasts of the Golden State for a satisfying link-up with one of Philadelphia’s finest, Lonzo Starr.

‘Cali Girl’ is a smooth summer-ready anthem drenched in infectious vocals. Lifted from a forthcoming project, the R&B tune guarantees an unmatched feeling and hours of pure vibing. Lonzo Starr–head honcho of Konkret Comics–brings his A-game, injecting rhymes that elevate Young Rob’s lovey-dovey vocals to maximum effect. And the outcome is as expected: timeless.

Wildly drawn to the beauty and aura of a Latina–the eponymous Cali Girl–Young Rob and Lonzo Starr’s infatuation unfolds with vibrant storytelling. Their playfulness, effortless delivery, and grace transform the track from an everyday encounter into a full-blown seasonal banger fit for the airwaves.

With undeniable replay value, ‘Cali Girl’ is set to break into the hottest summer rotations. As Young Rob’s puts it, “This is the type of song that will have all the fellas wanting to join the passport bros for a trip to Colombia to find their Cali Girl.”

‘Cali Girl’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide here https://ditto.fm/cali-girl