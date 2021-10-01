Young Rob is all for ‘Brown Skin Girls’ on new single

The bounce is finally back and with it a new feel-good single from London-based Ghanaian artist, Young Rob of ‘Yenko’ fame. ‘Brown Skin Girls’ is available on all digital streaming platforms worldwide

Autumn is well on course and Young Rob has the right fit for its many faithful. He conveniently enlists producer, Heaven Boy to prime the perfect canvas for his glossy vocals. Just like his previous single ‘I Need Your Love’, the crooner deploys his sweet side once more in an ode to brown skin girls worldwide, as he charms with words.

‘’I wanted to bring attention once again to the remarkable beauty of our brown-skinned women. There’s a backward and bad stereotype tagged to our well pigmented sisters, labeling them as difficult, dramatic and at times ugly. This song is my way of letting them know we adore them and live for their love’’.

Young Rob’s sweet-talk, coupled with the uplifting feel of ‘Brown Skin Girls’ make it one for the airwaves and playlist.