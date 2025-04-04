Young Rob returns with Chicago’s Sada for ‘Show Me (Remix)’

Months after setting London’s nightclubs on fire with ‘Show Me,’ Young Rob returns with a more explosive remix that cranks the heat up to a thousand. The original track–which introduced Belgian artist CocoDrops to the scene–was already a certified banger. But this one? A next-level banger! Listen here: https://ditto.fm/show-me-remix

Like the previous release, Young Rob recruits another rapper, but takes things a notch higher by crossing the Atlantic for this one. His choice is Chicago’s very own Sada–a female rapper with undeniable charisma and a voice dripping with sensuality.

Sada’s verses ooze peculiar confidence and playfulness, adding a seductive edge to the remix to make it even more irresistible. Her teasing and butter-smooth delivery is a good match for Young Rob’s signature Hip-Hop and R&B sound, turning this version into a must-listen for fans of club anthems.

If you loved the original, the remix is about to take over your playlists! Whether you’re pregaming for a night out or just vibing at home, ‘Show Me (Remix)’ is that track you’ll want to leave on repeat. Check it out now!