Young Rob takes home “Best Collaboration Video” at RBE Awards 2024

London’s Clapham Grand roared with applause last evening, December 2, as the RBE Awards took center stage in its iconic halls. Among its many stars, Young Rob emerged as one of the night’s victors, winning the “Best Collaboration Video” award for his popular release with rising Belgian-Zambian rapper CocoDrops, titled ‘Show Me.’

Released in July, ‘Show Me’ saw Young Rob and the Emerald Queen seize the summer with an anthemic Hip-Hop offering. The song skillfully bridged the gap between seasoned and emerging talent, introducing CocoDrops to the masses while delivering an equally stunning video that gave it new life two months later.

The rapper shared a photo of the coveted award on his Instagram and expressed his gratitude with the press, stating, “I am deeply honored and sincerely grateful to receive this award. It is truly heartening to see the hard work, dedication, and passion we pour into our efforts being recognized in such a meaningful way. This recognition isn’t just about me–it’s a testament to the collective effort of everyone who has supported, guided, and inspired me along the way.”

He added, “Moments like these remind us why we strive for excellence and push through challenges. I am incredibly thankful for the opportunity to do what I love and to be acknowledged for it. Thank you, RBE, for the award. This recognition motivates me to continue working hard. And also Ghost Pictures Production for the amazing music video.”

The RBE Awards is a prestigious event celebrating outstanding achievements in the emerging and global music industry. Its maiden edition was held in 2017 at Light House in Shoreditch, London, as a reward system for artists who participated in the RBE Music Showcase platform that year.

Since then, the RBE Awards 2024 has been an ongoing affair that has awarded talented stars on an annual basis. It is organized by R.B.Entertainment Ltd. in collaboration with Global Dady Ltd. and aims to recognize both emerging and established musical talent from around the world.