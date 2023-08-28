Young South African girls to represent country at global sport camp

Allianz Commercial, a leading global corporate insurance carrier and a key business unit of Allianz Group has selected two young girls to represent South Africa at a global sport camp from August 31 – September 4, 2023. Rachel Wayne and Tinyiko Shiburi, both 16, will be among 30 other youngsters at the Allianz MoveNow Camp – Global Edition in Munich.

Allianz launched the Allianz MoveNow program to support and strengthen young people by facilitating access and offering opportunities to become and stay active. The mission is to prepare the next generation for the future by moving their body, mind, and soul ahead of Paris 2024.

The selection process

Rachel (pictured below), a grade 10 learner at Thomas More College from Westville, KwaZulu-Natal was selected through an online client competition. Tinyiko is a grade 11 learner from Soweto and was selected by her school Diepdale Secondary School and the Non-profit Organization 1st Things 1st based on her academy and sport excellence.

The two young girls will be accompanied by Allianz Commercial graduate Anele Dlamini for the whole stay at the camp. The chaperone was selected through a live Olympic and Paralympic quiz and raffle.

“Congratulations to Rachel and Tinyiko for winning the trip to represent South Africa at the Allianz MoveNow Camp – Global Edition in Munich. As Allianz, we care about the future of young people, and through the camp, we are enabling them to dream, have courage and purpose to be able to reach their goals,” says Thusang Mahlangu, CEO of Allianz Commercial in South Africa.

In partnership with the Olympic and Paralympic Movements, Allianz Arena, and FC Bayern Munich, Allianz sets the stage for participants to try out Olympic and Paralympic sports in a 3-day program with pro athletes and expert coaches for an international group of around 30 teenagers.

“Allianz is the proud ‘Worldwide Insurance Partner’ of the Olympic & Paralympic Movements. We officially began our eight-year worldwide partnership with the Movements in 2021, building on a collaboration with the Paralympic Movement since 2006,” says Mahlangu.

“As a supporter of the sports ecosystem and through shared core values of excellence, friendship, inclusion, and respect, Allianz is excited to care and deliver for the ambitions of young people.”

Allianz has enjoyed a trustworthy partnership with FC Bayern for more than 20 years. It encompasses, extending from the naming of the Allianz Arena to the men’s, women’s, and youth teams, and increasingly covers digital and social media.

The performance of the teams on the pitch and the interest of fans around the world has significantly contributed to Allianz’s rise to the #1 insurance brand globally adding emotion and sympathy. Allianz extended this partnership with the German record champion for a further ten years from the 23/24 season until 2033.

The activities at the camp

Allianz MoveNow sparks fun for movement, explores new sports, communicates Olympic and Paralympic values, and inspires youth through accomplished athletes. The activities at the camp will include playing football, flag football, wheelchair basketball, and exploring new sports. The football training sessions will take place at the official training ground of FC Bayern at legendary Säbener Straße. Basketball activities will be held at FC Bayern‘s youth academy, the FC Bayern Campus. Flag Football try-out will be hosted at the German first division team Munich Cowboys.

“I am excited and honored to chaperone Rachel and Tinyiko as a graduate intern within Allianz. I will get to meet other colleagues from around the world and most importantly ensure that the girls are safe and enjoy their time in Germany,” says Anele Dlamini who joined Allianz early this year after graduating from the University of Johannesburg with a Bcom Accounting degree. “As demonstrated through the Allianz MoveNow Camp, we must take physical exercise for young people in South Africa seriously as it is not only good for their bodies but also for mental health as well,” she adds.

Local camp inspired Tinyiko

Diepdale Secondary School hosted the local Allianz MoveNow Camp towards the end of 2022, which saw over 1400 young people from Soweto attend a career expo and participate in a football and netball challenge.

In partnership with former Banyana Banyana Captain and football legend Portia Modise and retired international netballer and netball coach Dumisani Chauke, the program encouraged students like Tinyiko to become and stay active to stand a chance of being part of the global camp. “Tinyiko deserves this trip as she performs well academically, particularly in Mathematics, Physical Sciences, and English.

She displayed good communication and outstanding leadership qualities during the interview process. Tinyiko is passionate about sport and plays soccer at the school,” says Johannes Munakisi Diepdale Secondary School Principal.

Allianz’s partnership with Diepdale Secondary School

Allianz has and continues to work with Diepdale Secondary School since 2017 through programs such as the Allianz Maths and Science Centre and an enrichment program in partnership with 1st Things 1st to improve educational outcomes.

The matric pass rate was only 58.9% then but now averages 80% demonstrating a significant increase in the confidence and morale of teachers and learners after the establishment of the center in 2018. The remedial program provides reading, comprehension, and spelling in English and extra classes for Maths, Natural Science, Technology, and Economic Management Sciences (EMS) in grade 8. On average, the students that attend the program perform a lot better than those that don’t.

Past beneficiaries of the MoveNow Camp progressing well

The Allianz MoveNow program picks up from the Allianz Explorer Camp | Football Edition hosted by Allianz and FC Bayern Munich which offered over 70 teenagers from 25 nations between the ages of 14 – 16, a chance to meet FC Bayern stars, receive training by youth coaches and participate in innovation and digital activities beyond football. Tebatso Sekoaleng, Molly Mathole, and Amina Alaoui – all from Alexandra represented South Africa in Germany in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

All three are progressing well toward their goals. Leshata plays for Orlando Pirates’ second team and works at a retail store in Johannesburg and is in the process of pursuing studies in sports management. Molly is studying Marketing at the University of North-West and plays football for the university. Amina is studying LLB at Varsity College and plays football for the college.