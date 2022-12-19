Young women entrepreneurs benefit from CAMFED Ghana’s 89,856 jobs

CAMFED Ghana, a non-government organisation in skills development and job creation for the youth, says it has created over 89,856 jobs for young women in 36 districts across the country.

The job creation is under CAMFED’s Enterprise Development Programme, and it aims to help reduce poverty.

Mrs Sally Ofori Yeboah, National Director of CAMFED Ghana announced this at a two-day entrepreneurship trade fair and exhibition held in Tamale.

The event, organised by CAMFED Ghana, was to provide a platform for CAMFED Ghana-supported young women entrepreneurs to showcase their range of products, as well as enable current and potential customers and clients to transact business with them.

Mrs Yeboah said CAMFED Ghana provided start-up kits to 36,052 young women interested in growing their existing businesses under the Young Africa Works Programme implemented in 2019.

The programme was designed to impact entrepreneurs, families, communities and systems for create a better business environment, especially for marginalised rural women as part of addressing inequalities through girls’ education as well as women empowerment.

Mrs Yeboah said CAMFED Ghana had further provided business management training to approximately 16,000 entrepreneurs and about 2,700 young women in male dominated areas such as information technology, building and construction, welding and fabrication as well as electricals.

Mr Peter Aboagye, Deputy Director for Women in Agriculture Development under Ministry of Food and Agriculture, urged stakeholders in the agricultural sector to partner government to improve the wellbeing of women in the agricultural value chain.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, encouraged young women entrepreneurs to make use of the resources available to them to promote their businesses.