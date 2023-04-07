Young Women In Sports Asked To Widen Their Scope, Be Creative And Disciplined

Madam Elizabeth King, Chairperson of the Women’s Commission and Vice President of the Ghana Hockey Association has called on young ladies participating in sports, especially hockey to use their leisure or spare times wisely and profitably by educating themselves as well as being creative.

Speaking at the Sports Women’s Dialogue Series organized by the Women’s Commission of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) on Thursday April 6 at the Theodocia Okoh Stadium to commemorate the International Sports Day, the founder of the Ghana Prisons Female Hockey team advised young hockey players to aspire to greater heights in life to be successful women in future.

She however lamented that only a few sports girls are serious about education or closing the gap on gender balance.

“Who will take over from us when we are no more? I want to plead with young ladies in sports to be confident, creative and have to can do spirit as anything is achievable” she expressed.

She advised women not to be their own enemies, but be friendly and know who can help or support them positively.

DOP Mrs. Patience Baffoe Bonnie, a Director of the Ghana Prisons Service / Lawyer who shared her life as a former athlete said it is good to combine sports and education, as sports has awarded her some qualities.

She advised the participants at the Dialogue to be time conscious, self-controlled, avoid discrimination and know what is good for them to become better and fruitful citizens.

Mr. Adolf Tetteh Adjei, Chairman of the Greater Accra Hockey Association who chaired the programme said it is always ideal to dream big, and urged young ladies to aspire for greatness.

Mrs. Joyce Mahama, President of Women Sports Association of Ghana (WOSPAG) and a member of the Women’s Commission commended the participants and advised them to put what they learnt to good use.

Some of the participants shared their experiences as sports people.

The Dialogue was under the theme “Overcoming The Challenges Of The Elite Ghanaian Female Athlete And Social Skills For The Elite Athlete For The Competitive Sports World”, and it attracted a good number of people in the hockey fraternity including Ms. Rita Odei Asare, Secretary of the Ghana Hockey Association who also happens to be the Public Relations Officer of the National Sports Authority.