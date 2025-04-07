 Younga 101 Announces Double-Pack Single “Pray” & “Second Nature”

Emerging Ghanaian artist Younga 101 has officially announced his highly anticipated double single release, featuring the tracks “Pray” ft. Questo and “Second Nature” ft. Zotto. The announcement comes after the artist recently teased the project during an exciting appearance on Shobiz TV, generating significant buzz among fans eager to experience his evolving sound.

The two-track offering showcases Younga 101’s impressive artistic range, with “Pray” delivering a soulful, introspective vibe through his collaboration with Questo, while “Second Nature” brings an explosive energy featuring Zotto. This dual release demonstrates the young artist’s ability to navigate different musical styles while maintaining his authentic Ghanaian roots.

“I wanted to give fans two sides of my artistry in one package,” explains Younga 101. “Pray” shows my reflective side, while “Second Nature” captures that raw energy that gets people moving. Working with talented artists like Questo and Zotto has helped bring both visions to life.”

The singles mark an important step forward for the rising star, following his growing reputation in Ghana’s vibrant music scene. Fans can expect powerful lyrics, captivating melodies, and production that blends contemporary Afrobeats with deeper musical influences.