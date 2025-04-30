Younga 101 Makes a Bold Statement with Double Single Release: ‘Pray’ and ‘Second Nature’

Ghana’s rising artist Younga 101 makes a bold artistic statement with his new double single release, showcasing his versatility through “Pray” (featuring Questo) and “Second Nature” (featuring Zotto). The contrasting tracks highlight the emerging star’s ability to balance introspective depth with explosive energy while staying true to his Ghanaian musical roots.

“Pray” delivers a soulful, meditative experience with Questo’s smooth vocals complementing Younga 101’s reflective lyrics, while “Second Nature” erupts with Zotto’s dynamic presence over hard-hitting production. “I wanted to show both sides of my artistry,” explains Younga 101. “One track makes you think, the other makes you move – together they represent my complete sound.”

The double release follows Younga 101’s growing buzz in Ghana’s competitive music scene, demonstrating his ability to merge contemporary Afrobeats with meaningful lyricism and diverse influences. With “Pray” and “Second Nature”, the artist solidifies his position as one of Ghana’s most promising new voices.

Listen on all platforms here https://vyd.co/PraysecondNature