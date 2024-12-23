Lebanese Ambassador Lauds Dr. Bawumia for Statesmanship During Political Transition

The Ambassador of Lebanon and Dean of the Diplomatic Corps in Ghana, Maher Kheir, has praised Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his remarkable statesmanship following the recent political transition in Ghana.

In a letter dated December 23, 2024, Ambassador Kheir commended Dr. Bawumia for his dignified acceptance of the election results, highlighting the Vice-President’s actions as a profound reflection of integrity and adherence to democratic principles.

“Your unwavering commitment to the values of democracy, especially through your honourable concession in the recent elections, stands as a testament to your statesmanship and love for this nation,” the letter read.

Ambassador Kheir further emphasized that political transitions are pivotal moments that test the strength and character of leaders. He stressed that Dr. Bawumia’s actions exemplified respect for Ghana’s democratic process, underscoring the maturity of the country’s democracy.

“It is the strength of character and respect for the democratic process that defines a leader,” Kheir wrote. “Your actions underscore the maturity of Ghana’s democracy and the shared responsibility of all leaders to uphold peace, unity, and progress.”

The letter also praised Dr. Bawumia’s contribution to enhancing Ghana’s reputation as a beacon of democratic governance in Africa. “Your grace in accepting the outcome is not only a reflection of your integrity but also a profound contribution to Ghana’s enviable democratic credentials, which serve as a beacon of hope and inspiration across the continent,” Kheir stated.

On behalf of the Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Kheir reaffirmed the international community’s confidence in Ghana’s democratic systems, encouraging all stakeholders to continue reinforcing this legacy. “We applaud your example and encourage all stakeholders to continue strengthening this legacy. Ghana’s democracy is not just a system but a shared commitment to values that uplift its people and inspire others,” he concluded.