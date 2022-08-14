Your colleagues orphans in Parliament are doing well: Enough of the excuses – Abakisi to Agalga

The communication officer for governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Builsa north constituency of the upper east region, Mr Derrick Abakisi has revealed that some Members of Parliament (MPs) from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are doing better in the opposition, added that he doesn’t know what the member of Parliament for the Builsa north constituency Hon James Agalga is doing in Parliament.

He urged the MP not to always use opposition to cover his incompetency and abysmal performance as a member of Parliament for the good people of Builsa north constituency.

Speaking on Radio Builsa on Saturday evening, Mr Abakisi has reminded the MP what he ( James Agalga) promised the electorates when he was seeking for power in 2012 is different from what he is telling them today.

He urged the constituents to vote against Mr James Agalga coming 2024 once he said he cannot work in opposition, because NPP is ready to break the eight years coming 2024.

He challenged the MP to come on air and tell people in his constituency what he did as three terms member of Parliament for the Builsa north constituency.