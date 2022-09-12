Your Comments About Judiciary Embarrassing, Unjustified – AG Odame To Mahama

The Attorney General (AG) and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame said former President John Dramani Mahama’s concerns about the judiciary is “embarrassing and unjustified.”

He said, “It was a great dismay and embarrassment that, I heard a person who has occupied the highest office of state, that is the former President recently launched an unwarranted attack on the integrity of Ghana’s Judiciary. I observe that, this was the latest installment of systematic attack by the former President, albeit unjustified.”

Speaking to lawyers at the Ghana Bar Association Annual Conference in Ho on Monday, 12 September 2022, Mr Odame said, former President’s comments dint the image of the judiciary, saying that, “I am compelled to comment on same in this address because they border on the security of the state and constitute a deliberate pattern of conduct aimed at undermining the independence of the Judiciary, an arm of government whose autonomy is crucial to its proper functioning”.

“Such conduct is clearly deplorable, coming from one who has occupied the highest office of President and aspires again to that office. At this moment, it is important for all to note that I express this sentiment not because I stand in opposition to former President Mahama as a politician,” he said.