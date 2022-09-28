Your contribution to the fight against COVID-19 well appreciated – Prez. to churches

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has praised churches in Ghana for what he believes is their tremendous contribution to the fight against COVID-19.

Nana Akufo-Addo said the involvement of the churches in the dissemination of information about the pandemic was worthy of commendation.

“The churches in Ghana almost rose to as a man-to-man to play a very important role trying to bring relief and sustenance to our people who are trying to go through this very difficult period of COVID-19”, he said.

Speaking at a meeting with the leadership of the All African Council of Churches at the Jubilee House, Nana Akufo-Addo stressed that, the collaboration between the church and government was well manifested during the outbreak.

“Today, Coronavirus is a relatively innocuous disease and we know a lot about it. Back then, it was unknown and difficult to understand it, but the churches were a critical part in finding some solutions for the people of Ghana and I will continue to express deep appreciation and gratitude.”

The President has already announced plans by government to honour and reward some individuals and organizations in Ghana’s fight against COVID-19.

Some 32 religious bodies and institutions are among the categories to be recognized.

Ghana has become a reference point for effective COVID-19 management around the world.

Although millions of lives were lost globally due to the pandemic, the government believes it managed to contain the situation, making Ghana one of two countries that better managed the pandemic.

The government has attributed Ghana’s success story so far in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic to the sterling leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.