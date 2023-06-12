Your Leadership Role in Education Transformation beyond Imagination – Analysts commend Dr.Yaw Adutwum

Some analysts and research firms have described the leadership performance of the Education Minister, Dr Yaw Adutwum, in the sector as beyond imagination, especially with the implementation of the Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), education which has led to the building of special schools for the program and being run as part of the Free Senior High School program.

Through the initiative of the Education Minister and the approval of the President, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo Addo, Ghana currently has and operates 7 STEM schools. These include the Awaso STEM School in the Western Region, Abomosu STEM School in the Eastern Region, Bosomtwe Girls STEM School and Bosomtwe STEM School, both in the Ashanti Region, while the Koase Sec/Tech (already existing school) is located in the Ahafo Region, the Accra High School (Engineering only) in the Greater Accra Region and the Kpesemkpe STEM School (newly constructed) in the North East Region.

Facts Investigative services, a local research firm based in Accra, indicates that government is spending about 20 percent of its expenditure on education in a bid to improve teaching and learning and providing technical and vocational skills for students in preparation for the job market.

The Government of President Akufo Addo from 2017made secondary school education free for all Ghanaian students

Under the Akufo Addo government, higher education in Ghana is expanding significantly, and the value and appreciation for vocational education as a means of reducing unemployment is being recognized and supported through several initiatives, I the research firm stated.

According to Facts Investigative Services, STEM subjects are gaining lots of attention, and the country is relying on them to create meaningful opportunities for the future.

STEM-based education teaches children more than science and mathematics concepts. The focus on hands-on learning with real-world applications helps develop a variety of skill sets.

Other skills attained through STEM education include problem solving, critical thinking, creativity, curiosity, decision making, leadership, entrepreneurship, acceptance of failure and more. Regardless of the future career path considered by these children, these skill sets go a long way to preparing them to be innovative.

The ability to think critically and challenge standards is the basis of innovation. Besides that the Equality of Opportunity Project (EOP), indicates that innovation is a critical component of economic growth. Innovative thinkers are the movers and shakers that have the potential to change the world.

By Adu Koranteng