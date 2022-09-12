Your lives, deeds should reflect your repentance – Christians urged

Mr Kennedy Amissah-Dadson, Lay Preacher at Emmaus Society, Methodist Church Ghana, has admonished Christians to show true repentance unto God and turn from ungodly deeds.

“As a Christian community, it is important for us to live a life of true repentance to attract others into the faith.”

“We don’t need to be repented of something and go back to do the same thing again. This does not show true repentance to God,” he reiterated.

Mr Amissah-Dadson said this when preached on a sermon titled, “Repentance.”

The Preacher explained that true repentance involved one recognising wrong, having true remorse for doing wrong and being committed never to repeat the act regardless of the temptations or situation.

He said Christians needed to live lives worthy of their calling as followers of Jesus Christ, and eschew anything that was contrary to the faith.

Mr Amissah-Dadson stressed that such lives would attract others to the Christian faith, and distinguished them from the rest of the world.

“The Christian journey is a call to living transformed lives,” he added.