“Your Network Is Your Net Worth” – McDan Tells Youth

The Group Chairman of McDan Group, Dr Daniel McKorley has indicated that the networks one establishes will determine his success in future.

He noted that success doesn’t happen overnight, and advised the youth to see entrepreneurship as a journey hence, establish sustainable and workable networks for their future endeavours.

According to him, there are simply no short-term deadlines to succeed and that instead of trying to emulate those quick and flashy success stories, “you should work towards longer-term career goals. This will help you build resilience and accumulate a wide range of knowledge, skills and experience.”

McDan was speaking at Ekosisem national dialogue, where he averred that the youth must endeavour to acquire skills, experience and build resilience in the pursuit of their long-term goals.

“That’s the best way to set yourself up for lasting success,” he said.

“Remember, at the end of the day, there just aren’t any shortcuts in building a career or business that is successful in the long run. It takes constant effort and commitment to get to your vision.”

He also explained that he made a lot of mistakes at the beginning of his career because he didn’t have a mentor or anyone to show him the ropes, “So I was left to do what I thought was right. But in many cases, what I thought was a great choice ended up not being the best option.

Everything worked out in the end, but I could have saved myself some headaches and stress if I had listened to quality career advice.”

Most young people, he enumerated that, are tired of the “grass to grace”, “rags to riches” and “slave to royalty” motivational stories and just need practical and measurable advice and a lot of young people come from impoverished homes and underprivileged backgrounds, but they don’t want to hear the same stories they hear every time.

“They’re dealing with family issues; work stress or other difficulties and they want different guidance.”

He challenged the youth to strive hard to succeed.

Prosper Agbenyega