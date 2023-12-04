Your Role Is Crucial In Service Delivery – Catholic Bishop Reminds Health Workers

The Bishop of the Keta-Akatsi Catholic Diocese in the Volta Region, Most Rev. Gabriel Edoe Kumordjie (SDV) has reminded staff of the Richard Novati Catholic Hospital (RNCH) at Sogakope in the South Tongu District of their important role in providing quality healthcare services to their clients. According to him, their role as health workers in the healthcare delivery system cannot be over-emphasized.

Most Rev. Kumordjie was speaking at a Holy Mass to kick-start work at the hospital after its six (6)-week closure following the recent spillage of the Akosmbo and Kpong dams.

The RNCH is one of the major health facilities that serve the southern sector of the Volta Region and beyond. Because of some of its key services to the general public such as the operation of a well-equipped and functioning eye center, the hospital receives clients not only from other regions including the Greater Accra and Eastern regions but also from neighbouring Togo.

The recent spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams resulted in the closure of the facility for the past six (6) weeks. The mortuary of the hospital was closed down while staff quarters were inundated by the floods, displacing more than eighty (80) staff of the hospital, the majority of whom are nurses. Three (3) vehicles belonging to the hospital were also grounded due to the floods and are currently at the Ho Technical University (HTU) workshop in the regional capital, Ho.

Following the recession of the flood waters and the subsequent resumption of operations of the hospital on Friday, 1st December 2023, the Bishop of the Keta-Akatsi Catholic Diocese held a Holy Mass for the staff in appreciation of Christ and stakeholders’ intervention in the flood disaster that has afflicted the entire hospital, its staff, and clients as well as the entire Comboni enclave. Some of the clients who also visited the facility for the first time in six (6) weeks joined the staff for the Holy Mass.

The well-attended event was witnessed by a delegation from the National Catholic Secretariat (NCS) in Accra under the leadership of the Director of the Catholic Health Service Trust (CHST), Mr. George A. Adjei Esq. Also present was the Director in charge of the Keta-Akatsi Diocesan Health Service, Rev. Fr. Lt. (Retd) Winfred Delali Kwadzo Sraha.

Addressing the staff, Most Rev. Gabriel Edoe Kumordjie reminded them of their importance in the provision of quality healthcare services to their patients. According to him, their role in complementing the state’s efforts at providing quality healthcare to the people cannot be understated.

Bishop Kumordjie called for attitudinal change among the staff of the facility towards work and their clients, adding that there is a blessing in the service they have chosen as health workers to render to the people.

The Bishop noted that many clients visit the facility, very frustrated because of their health conditions. ‘Your attitude towards such a patient coupled with your excellent customer service would provide a complete healing for such a person even before he or she leaves your premises’, Bishop Kumordjie emphasized.

He commended the staff for their hard work and commitment to duty and urged them to do more for the sake of the clients and Mother Ghana.

Most Rev. Kumordjie expressed concern about the waiting times of patients in hospitals across the country. He referred to some reports from other health facilities where patients arrived at the hospital at 8 am and left at 4 pm, describing such a phenomenon as very frustrating and worrying.

He therefore stressed the need for the management and staff of the facility to improve upon the waiting time of patients to meet their needs on time.

On the infrastructural challenges of the hospital, Bishop Kumordjie assured the staff that the issue is of paramount importance to the Diocese. According to him, the facilities would see major improvements shortly to give a facelift to the hospital.

The director-in-charge of the CHST, Mr. George Adjei Esq. urged the management and staff of the hospital to remain committed to the vision of the Catholic Health Service (CHS). In his view, the only way quality healthcare can be guaranteed for clients is to remain committed to the vision of the Service.

He reminded the staff that their absence from the health space in the past six (6) weeks has been frustrating for many clients, adding that the opening of the hospital should open a new chapter in the lives of the staff.

Director of the Diocesan Health Service, Rev. Fr. Lt. Winfred Sraha (Retd) was grateful to the general public as well as all individuals, institutions, and stakeholders for their support during the traumatic disaster period. He announced to the staff such individuals, organizations, and facilities as well as the form of support the hospital received either in kind or cash during its trying times.

Even though Friday, 1st December 2023 was a holiday and day one (1) of the resumption of work at the hospital, more than sixty (60) clients visited the facility to receive healthcare services. Some of the clients who spoke with our news team commended the hospital and its staff for their good work. The staff have so far been excited about their eventual return to work, praying that such a mishap never happens to them or the hospital again.

Rev. Dr. Jeremiah Dugbazah, a retired Assemblies of God (AG) Pastor from Tefle, Madam Margaret Klukpo from Yorkutikpo, Miss Yesutor Amewusika, a nursing mother from Tefle-Kpotame, Miss Theodora Lilian Fianku, a second-year student of the Comboni Vocational Technical Institute (COMBOTEC) at Sogakope as well as Miss Judith Agbesi, another second-year student of the Sogakope Senior High School, told our news team that they have always been satisfied with the services of the hospital over the years.

They urged the management and staff of the hospital to continue in that direction, saying they are expecting more and further improved services in the coming weeks, months, and years.