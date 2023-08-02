Your taxes are about to be used for another “affordable” housing project – ILAPI Boss

“14,000 affordable housing units to be built by government with taxpayer’s contributions at a cost of $550 million in Accra and Kumasi.

The Saglemi Affordable Housing project of $200 million dollars failed and nothing had been done to safe that infrastructure.

You are still paying for that loan in taxes and the government is in court with your taxes to fight the same mess in the name of causing financial loss to the state.

Another loan of $550 million is about to be used for another affordable housing units.

Phase 1 which is 4000 housing unit will be completed in 18 months. I mean 18 months not 18 years.

I am confident this is another wasteful spending of taxpayers contributions and you should understand that we cannot do the same thing over and over and expect different results.

The Koforidua affordable housing project is left in the bush already and uncompleted.

Be prepared to pay more taxes for the next mess.”

By: Peter Bismark

Executive Director, ILAPI