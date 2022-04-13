You’re Our Hope -Asabeee Tells NPP Youth

Hon Stephen Asamoah Boateng, an aspiring national chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has urged the youth of the party to use their talents to help push the party forward.

This, the former Information Minister noted, is the reason the government under President Nana Addo was so much interested in investing in them.

Addressing the youth of the Awutu Senya East Constituency of the NPP on the theme ‘Empowering the Youth and Unearthing their Talents for Development’, Hon Boateng noted that the party has its hopes in the youth.

He said that the recent budget statement adequately captured the desire for the youth to be successful as it laid out programs such as YouStart and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovations Program to resource them.

ENCOURAGEMENT:

Hon Asamoah Boateng who is popularly known as Asabeee encouraged the youth to first of all discover their potentials and be more focused towards it.

He noted that this was because the NPP government has numerous policies targeted at empowering the youth.

The NPP, he also reiterated, was bent on using the YouStart and NEIP to push the youth up by providing funds to enable the youth work with the innovative and business ideas they generate.

‘’Discover your potential and be more focused towards it because the NPP government has numerous policies targeted at empowering the youth and other entrepreneurs such as YouStart, NEIP among others’’, Hon Asabee stated.

ASSURANCE:

Hon Asabeee intimated that the NPP was better managers of the economy of the country than any other political party that has governed.

He noted that it was important that the party therefore worked harder to keep the NPP in power so that the people of the country would benefit from the program and policies it was bent on implementing.

He revealed that more of such empowerment policies and programs tailored towards the youth would be introduced by the government so as to make them useful to the society.

“I admit that we have challenges accessing money from the government agencies to support individual businesses for growth but I assure you that I would be leading the front to making sure those challenges are minimized if not totally eradicated when given the mandate as the National Chairman’’, Asabeee posited.

By Michael Ofosu-Afriyie, Kumasi.