Youstart Beneficiaries To Become Self Reliant

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Hon Paul Andoh, celebrated the Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Municipality’s YouStart beneficiaries who had completed their rigorous course in entrepreneurship.

The MCE expressed his gratitude to the government for rolling out the program. He thanked the facilitators and congratulated the participants for completing the entrepreneurship course.

According to the MCE, among other things, the YouStart project seeks to curb youth unemployment, which is a global challenge. “The skills you have acquired could be used to establish businesses or expand the existing ones”, the MCE advised the beneficiaries.

The participants were implored to practicalize the knowledge acquired to benefit their communities.

Additionally, he urged the participants to reciprocate the gesture during the December polls by voting in favor of the New Patriotic Party to ‘break the 8’.

Nana Agyemang Duah Prempeh, Bibiani Municipal Director for the Business Resource Centre, appreciated the participants for comporting themselves throughout the period. He remarked that the serious ones would progress to the intermediate level and be offered financial assistance. He continued that the participants were given the best treatment throughout the session and each participant received a certificate of completion.

The Ghana Jobs and Skills Project is an intervention by the government of Ghana and the World Bank to ensure State stability, Social Cohesion, and Economic Inclusion.

The main objectives of the project were to equip the youth and the unemployed individuals with essential entrepreneurial skills, to enhance financial literacy among participants, enabling them to effectively manage their finances, to provide grant support to existing MSMEs, facilitating their growth and expansion

The project included a series of training sessions conducted over five days. The topics covered included: introduction to entrepreneurship and business planning, marketing and sales strategies, financial management, and budgeting, Basic KAIZEN, access to finance and funding opportunities, and digital skills for business growth.