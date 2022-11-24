YouStart Pilot: About 70 young entrepreneurs benefit

Seventy young entrepreneurs below the ages of 40 years have benefited from the government’s piloted YouStart Programme with a sponsorship amount of GH₵1.98million.

This is to support youth-led Small and Medium Enterprises in the poultry, agro-processing- processing, ICT, textiles, and food processing sectors.

Mr Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister of Finance made this known when he presented the 2023 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament on Thursday.

He said the move was in fulfilment of the government’s pledge to build an entrepreneurial state.

The Minister said the Government had successfully signed an agreement with the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) and 11 other commercial entities for the implementation of the commercial component of the programme.

He said the Government had launched the District Entrepreneurship Programme (DEP) module of the initiative and was looking to inaugurate the Commercial component of the YouStart Programme by the end year to enable qualified beneficiaries to access support.

A new module of the programme in manufacturing is being developed to support the local production and supply of components and spare parts for the automotive industry in the country.

The Ministry of Trade and Industry would launch and commence implementation of the policy in 2023 to create jobs for the youth.