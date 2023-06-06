Youth admonished not to use violence to address misunderstandings

Mr Ibrahim Anyass Alhassan, Director, Youth and Gender Advocacy, Office of the National Chief Imam, has urged the youth to resort to the use of dialogue rather than violence to address any misunderstanding that arises between them or neighbours.

Speaking at a National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) sensitisation exercise organised for pupils of the Al-Waleed Islamic Comprehensive Basic School in Accra, Mr Alhassan said using violence to resolve conflicts could only worsen the situation and disrupt the peace and security of the country.

“The reality is that when there is a problem, everybody suffers for it,” he said.

Mr Alhassan was speaking as part of activities to commemorate the annual NCCE Citizenship Week.

The week-long celebration, among other things, aimed at orienting Ghanaians on the need to uphold values such as demand for accountability, respect for rule of law, and respect for human rights and enhance quality citizenship among the people for effective democratic participation.

It is also to sensitise the people on the need for national unity and peaceful co-existence and inculcate in the citizens the spirit of oneness and patriotism.

The theme for the 2023 celebration is “30 Years of Consolidating Constitutional Democracy: Building National Cohesion through Civic Education: The Role of the Ghanaian Child.”

Mr Alhassan said, the youth had a critical role to play in maintaining the peace the country enjoyed currently and sustain its democratic gains.

He said values such as patriotism, love for one another, loyalty was the hallmark of every good citizen, adding that the youth must adopt them to ensure the development of the country.

“Be loyal to each other and country but being loyal does not mean you should condone bad behaviours from your friends, colleagues, but rather speaking out when they do the wrong things that have the tendency to disrupt the peace of the country,” he added.

Mr Alhassan charged the pupils to prioritise their studies over everything to enable them to achieve their future goals and contribute positively to the development of the country.

He also emphasised that they keep the environment clean by avoiding littering in their surroundings to minimise the outbreak of diseases.

Mr Abubakar Yussif Zenuwah, Secretary to the Advisory Board of the National Chief Imam, indicated that the youth were pivotal in shaping the future of the country.

To this, he encouraged the youth to embrace their responsibilities as active citizens to sustain the country’s democracy.

He said maintaining Ghana’s democracy and sustaining the gains made must not be left in the hands of only the politicians but all and sundry must get involved to achieve that.

He highlighted the achievements and progress made over the past three decades in establishing and strengthening democratic institutions.

Countries bordering Ghana such as Togo, La Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso, he indicated, have all had their governments toppled by military juntas and their constitutions suspended, emphasising that Ghanaians must safeguard individual rights, promote inclusive governance to sustain its democracy.